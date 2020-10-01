Keiko Necesario offers 'Ready, Let, Go,' a song of surrender to God during pandemic

MANILA -- With sheer faith and will power, singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario has released her new music video about total surrender to God amid the pandemic.

Entitled “Ready, Let, Go,” the song was launched Wednesday on MYX and other online platforms. It is part of Necesario’s second album under Warner Music Philippines.

Part of Necesario’s lyrics which are highlighted by visuals of a rocket ship amid a rain of destruction speak of overcoming depression and negativity with faith.

“There are times I just can’t tell

A struggle I can’t seem to shake off

I couldn’t stop until I fell

But this time

I put my faith above my miseries…

Oh finally this time

I’m braver just enough for me to see…

It’s gonna be, it’s gonna be okay.”

“My inspiration is Matthew 5:13-16," Necesario told ABS-CBN News in a teleconference. “I hope people will have a revelation from God through this album. I believe in the power of His plans and I have no doubt that this is all for a purpose."

“God inspired me to make music as a salt and light for others," Necesario said, recalling the verses of evangelist Matthew about being the salt of the earth and using its flavor, rather than being trampled and thrown out.

She also takes to heart the verses about a town built on a hill cannot be hidden. “Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl, “ she quotes the Bible. “Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

Necesario’s new collection is a collaboration between the singer-songwriter and UK-based producers Rusti Russouw and Tristan Charmichael, collectively known as Chasing Fantasia.

Necesario first broke into the UK scene last year when the British TV series "Ackley Bridge" used her acoustic version of “Both Sides Now” in its third season.

In 2018, Necesario’s music was used in the soundtrack of Jun Lana's “Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi” starring Sue Ramirez.

Certainly the road to fame has been arduous, much more now because of the ruinous effects of the pandemic to the entertainment industry. But Necesario takes this all positively. It is a test of faith, she said.

“All this waiting has molded me. I have also not lost my way -- we all

have different purposes. My purpose is my music and hopefully inspire others,” she said.

International music producer and manager Graham Perkins, who has supported Necesario along with her Pinoy handler Guji Lorenzana, also salutes her grit.

“Some artists struggle and give up. I am sure that Keiko had her moments of trial but she is still here! I believe in her," he told ABS-CBN News in their teleconference.

As for Necesario, her vision is clear: “What got me, what made me go on was not getting caught up with just being famous. I really want to be present in this season!”