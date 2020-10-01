K-pop: Which groups will make their comeback, debut this October?

Photos from the official social media pages of Twice, Blackpink, and Tomorrow X Together.

K-pop fans ought to brace themselves this October as several groups, including high-profile acts, are scheduled to release new music throughout the month.

Kicking off the slew of releases is girl group Blackpink, which is set to drop its first full-length album on October 2, along with a music video for the title track “Lovesick Girls.”

Apart from being the title track, fans are also excited to hear “Lovesick Girls” as the song counts members Jennie Kim and Jisoo Kim among its songwriters. Another notable track, “Bet You Wanna,” features American rapper Cardi B.

The road to the quartet’s album has been paved by two pre-release singles: the edgy “How You Like That” in June, and the saccharine “Ice Cream” in August.

October will also see all the members of male act NCT come together for NCT 2020, which is slated to release an album, “NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1,” on October 12.

Produced by SM Entertainment, one of the leading K-pop companies, NCT (Neo Culture Technology) has a concept of having an “unlimited number” of members, divided into and rotated among multiple sub-groups.

NCT 2020 includes a total of 23 artists, including 2 new members Shotaro and Sungchan, who are set to join future NCT sub-groups.

Girl group Twice will also make its comeback on October 26. This follows the release of the tropical-house single, “More and More,” last June.

On the same day, TXT (Tomorrow X Together), the “younger brothers” of K-pop phenomenon BTS, will drop the extended play “minisode1 : Blue Hour.”

Other boy groups that will have their comeback are SF9, Golden Child, Pentagon and Verivery.

Female acts WJSN (Cosmic Girls), Loona, and Weki Meki are also scheduled to release music this month. Rookie girl group Weeekly, which debuted in June, will have its first comeback.

Woollim Entertainment, home to Golden Child and Infinite, is also set to debut its latest boy group, DRIPPIN.

Most of DRIPPIN’s members were contestants of the hit survival show “Produce X 101,” with Cha Jun Ho winning the competition to become part of the now-disbanded X1.

OUI Entertainment will also launch boy group WEi, which includes Kim Yohan, who topped the final ranking of “Produce X 101” and also became a member of X1.

K-pop has been one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports and is a key component of the “Korean wave” that has swept Asia and other parts of the world in the last 2 decades.