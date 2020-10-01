Erich Gonzales asks Joshua Garcia: 'Kumusta ang heart mo ngayon?'

MANILA – Joshua Garcia was unable to escape Erich Gonzales’ probing questions when she featured him in her most recent vlog entry.

In the clip, Garcia showed Gonzales’ followers how he makes adobo using a family recipe.

While waiting for it to get cooked, Gonzales asked him several questions including the current state of his heart.

“Okay naman. Tinanong mo naman ako agad ng mga love life, love life,” Garcia said, obviously caught off guard with Gonzales’ first query.

“Wala, hindi ko naman siya focus ngayon. Mas focused ako sa sarili ko. Actually I started studying na ulit. Nag-enroll ako recently lang. Plano kong kunin business entrepreneurship. Sayang 'yung time na walang ginagawa eh,” he added.

Reverting back to his love life, Garcia said his heart is still beating but not for anyone else.

“Tumitibok para sa sarili ko. Sa ngayon. Hindi pa kasi natin masabi kasi dumadating iyan ng biglaan,” he said.

Gonzales also asked him if he believes that there is one person who he is destined to be with.

“Oo. Kung ako naghahanap ako, may tao ring naghahanap. Feeling ko destiny. Baka ngayon, sinasabi ni God sa 'yo na mag-focus ka muna sa sarili mo. Mas mahalin mo pa muna ang sarili mo para pagdating ng time na nasa relationship ka na, commit ka,” he said.

When asked for the qualities he’s looking for in a girl, Garcia listed the characteristics which for him are vital.

“Gusto ko 'yung matatanggap ako ng buong buo. Simple lang ako sa buhay. Pwede akong tumira sa probinsya, pwede akong tumira sa Maynila. Kung maa-accept niya ako ng buong buo, kaya niyang tumira na kasama ako, 'yung ganun,” he said.

“Actually nag-iiba 'yung trip kong babae habang tumatagal. Nag-iiba iyan dahil ikaw mismo ay nagma-mature ka. Ngayon, parang gusto ko 'yung babae din na mahilig magbasa. Iba rin 'yung ganun kasi matuturuan ka rin. Gusto ko 'yung mas mature sa akin,” he added.

Garcia said he also likes it when a girl knows a lot of household chores, is family-oriented and most importantly is God-fearing.

Garcia’s last relationship was with Julia Barretto. They broke up in mid-2019.