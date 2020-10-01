Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lose baby after pregnancy complications

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen said late Wednesday that she and her husband, musician John Legend, had lost their baby, a son, days after she posted on social media about suffering pregnancy complications.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “How can this be real.”

Teigen had been hospitalized a few days earlier, and posted about a “scramble to hear the heartbeat.”

In an emotional Instagram post to her 31 million followers, Teigen wrote Wednesday that despite many blood transfusions, her baby had not been able to get the fluids he needed.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote.

It was not clear how far along she was in the pregnancy, but last month, Teigen accidentally let it slip that she was expecting a baby boy.

She and Legend are the parents of one daughter, Luna, 4, and a son, Miles, 2. Teigen said in her post they had not decided on their other children’s names until just before they left the hospital.

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she wrote. “So he will always be Jack to us.”

On Wednesday, Legend wrote on Twitter “We love you, Jack,” followed by five black hearts.

Copyright:

c.2020 The New York Times Company