MANILA -- Real-life sweethearts Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde graced the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet together for the first time since they confirmed their relationship.

During their red carpet interview, the two Kapamilya stars shared the things that they are grateful for.

"I think in spite of everything that ABS-CBN has been through over the past few years, it's nice to know that we are still here, still standing and everybody is getting together tonight," said Atayde, who stars in the series "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin."

"Siyempre ang daming nangyari nitong nakaraang taon at 'yung loyalty ng ABS-CBN sa amin na mga artist nila hindi nawala. Kaya grateful kami na hanggang ngayon ay magkakasama pa rin tayong lahat at mage-enjoy tayo ngayong gabi," added Marudo, who stars in the movie "Keys to the Heart," which will be stream on Netflix starting October 4.

It was in an ANC Headstart interview last January when Marudo confirmed that he and Atayde are already a couple.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo and Atayde have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

