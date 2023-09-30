LOOK: Chie Filomeno wows netizens with new sexy photos

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno sent netizens abuzz as she uploaded her latest sexy photos on Saturday afternoon.

Filomeno captured the attention of social media users with her "bare" photos. She also tagged the people behind the photo shoot led by photographer Andrea Beldua.

Filomeno's photos received positive reactions from netizens, as well as fellow celebrities like Lovi Poe, Maymay Entrata, Angela Ken and Maris Racal.

Just recently, Filomeno signed a network contract with ABS-CBN after 11 years.

Filomeno is part of the Star Cinema movie “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon, which is now showing on over 250 cinemas.

