Jodi Sta. Maria to play a triathlete in new project

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria is "forever grateful" as she graced the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 on Saturday.

"After the pandemic, now we are back. Not only that we are back here today celebrating. There are so much to be grateful for hindi ba? This moment, being present, to be alive," Sta. Maria said.

Currently, Sta. Maria is one of the stars of GMA-7-ABS-CBN series "Unbreak My Heart."

During her red carpet interview, Sta. Maria also revealed that she is set to star in a new project.

"This new role is a story of triathlete. That's why I've been doing a lot of training," Sta. Maria said.

Aside from Sta. Maria, Kapamilya stars Maricel Soriano, Cherry Pie Picache and Amy Perez also expressed their gratitude.

"Overjoyed. Kasi alam mo bihira na magkita-kita kami. Ngayon na nagkita kami ay very comfortable na kami sa isa't isa," Soriano said.

"After four years, it's nice to see everybody beautiful and smiling and happy. Forever grateful talaga," Picache shared.

"I am so grateful to see everyone so happy. 'Yun talaga ang importante ang gaganda at ang pogi nating lahat," Perez added.

For this year, the ABS-CBN Ball hopes to highlight the company's gratitude to everyone who have been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

This year's event will be for the benefit of ABS-CBN Foundation which has help several students finish their studies.

Related videos: