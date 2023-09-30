Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano grateful for their fans

MANILA -- Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano expressed their joy to be part of the ABS-CBN Ball 2023.

In their red carpet interview on Saturday, the two expressed their gratitude to all their loyal fans and supporters.

"Sa totoo lang we won't be here walking the red carpet without you guys. ...Even if we don't see you talaga physically, we feel it naman, online man 'yan, lahat ng pagmamahal at suporta niyo," Mariano said.

"Mahal namin kayo sobra," Pangilinan added.

For this year, the ABS-CBN Ball hopes to highlight the company's gratitude to everyone who have been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

This year's event will be for the benefit of ABS-CBN Foundation which has help several students finish their studies.

Mariano and Pangilinan are the stars of the upcoming ABS-CBN series "Can't Buy Me Love" which will premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it’s shown on pay TV.

"Abangan niyo po 'yan. We are very excited to show you guys a very different series and hope you guys join us in that journey," Pangilinan said.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC