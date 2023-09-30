MANILA -- Months after confirming that they are in a relationship, power couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes attended the ABS-CBN Ball 2023 together.

"We are good and very happy kasi ito nagsama-sama tayo ngayon and after a long time 'di ba. Parang bibihira na nangyayari ito at parang tama talaga 'yung tagline natin for tonight, 'forever grateful,'" Montes said.

Asked what he is most thankful for, Martin said: "Siyempre na hanggang ngayon ay nandito tayo nagsasama-sama para patunayan 'yung pagmamahalan, pagkakaisa na hanggang ngayon ay lumalaban pa rin. Nagpapasalamat ako dahil hanggang ngayon ay may trabaho tayo. Marami pa ring trabaho 'yung mga kasama natin sa industriya. Ito 'yung panahon para makapagpasalamat tayo, sa lahat ng mga tumulong sa atin -- sa network, sa mga endorsement, sa lahat ng mga tao especially sa ABS-CBN and co-actors natin," Martin said.

The two said they are both excited to bond with their fellow Kapamilya stars at the ball.

"Yung mga friends at colleagues natin na hindi natin nakikita everytime ngayon mag-ga-gather together and lahat tayo grateful to be together this evening," said Montes.

Currently, Martin is busy with the hit action drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

"Painit pa lang nang painit. Sinisiguro po namin na pinapagbuti namin ang aming trabaho gabi-gabi," Martin about the primetome series.

Last May, Martin confirmed that they are in a 12-year relationship much to the delight of their fans who had long been waiting for the announcement.

Montes cited their faith as an important part of their relationship.

For this year, the ABS-CBN Ball hopes to highlight the company's gratitude to everyone who have been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

This year's event will be for the benefit of ABS-CBN Foundation which has help several students finish their studies.

