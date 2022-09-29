Screenshot from James Reid's 'u & i' music video.

MANILA — Actor-musician James Reid released Thursday his music video for the first single of his sophomore album 'u & i' together with model Kelsey Merritt.

In the music video, Reid and Merritt depicted the essence of the song as being intimate with each other.

According to Careless Music, "u & i" is an "upbeat pop track that depicts two people connecting and knowing that they're drawn to each other.

"It's about enjoying each other's company and taking action to experience themselves – because when they're with each other, nothing else matters."

Reid earlier debunked speculations of a brewing romance between him and Merritt. In an Instagram post, the actor-musician shared a picture of him and Merritt where he appears to be sending the Filipino-American model off as she prepares to drive away.

It was later on revealed that the photo is the cover photo used on various music streaming platforms for his new single “u & i”.

The same post also contained a short clip of them inside the car, with Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh joining the fun.

Back in May, Reid explained that being unattached romantically has been a conscious decision, in light of his career movements, including establishing a presence in the US.

“I’m not really interested right now,” Reid told Chris Trondsen of Pacific Rim Video Press. “I’ve been trying to stay single for as long as possible just because there’s a lot that I’m trying to do right now.”

“I got out of a four-year relationship so, you know, I’m just trying to do me, be happy being me for a while,” he added.

Reid’s last known relationship was with actress-singer Nadine Lustre. They announced their breakup in January 2020.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: