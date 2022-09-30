MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria have arrived in the US for the FPJ's Ang Probinsyano Pasasalamat Tour USA.



In a video clip released by B617 Management, Martin and Sta. Maria can be seen arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.

Other cast members of "FPJ's Ang Probinisyano" are also on their way to the US.

Joining Martin and Sta. Maria are members of Task Force Agila -- Michael de Mesa, Raymart Santiago, Bassilyo, Smugglaz, Jay Gonzaga, John Medina, Sancho delas Alas and Marc Solis. The show will be hosted by Eric Nicolas.

After the tour, Martin and Sta. Maria will shoot their upcoming film "Labyu With An Accent," which is an official entry to 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

