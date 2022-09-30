Dolly de Leon as Abigail in ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ Screenshot

“Triangle of Sadness,” the Palme d’Or-winning class satire featuring Filipino actress Dolly de Leon, is finally opening in the Philippines in November.

The Swedish film from acclaimed writer-director Ruben Östlund will be released in Philippine cinemas nationwide on November 30, local distributor TBA Studios announced on Friday.

In “Triangle of Sadness,” de Leon played Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

The film’s international trailer, set to the classic tune “What The World Needs Now is Love,” shows glimpses of the passengers as the ship gets tossed at sea, with de Leon later seen in a pivotal moment where her character starts to take charge.

De Leon, a self-described “bit player” in local TV and film, earned raves for her breakout role, with Variety dubbing her portrayal as Oscar-worthy.

“Triangle of Sadness” also stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Buric, Iris Berben, Sunnyi Melles, Vicky Berlin, and Oliver Ford Davies.

