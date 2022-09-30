Tres Marias, Juris, Princess join Ice Seguerra's concert

MANILA -- OPM trio Tres Marias composed of Lolita Carbon, Bayang Barrios and Cooky Chua are joining Ice Seguerra in his upcoming concert "Becoming Ice" on October 15 at The Theatre at Solaire.

"Becoming Ice" celebrates Seguerra's 35th anniversary in show business.

On Instagram, Seguerra shared the trio's importance to his life.

"Si Cooky, na lead singer ng Color It Red, fan na niya ako at ng banda niya nung '90s pa lang. Mula pag gising hanggang pagtulog, nagasgas ang cassette ng 'Hand Painted Sky' dahil walang tigil kong patugtugin. Tinawag na akong Cooky Monster ng mga pinsan ko sa sobrang kaadikan ko sa kaniya. Si Bayang, na dating nasa Bagong Lumad, at si Ms. Lolit ng Asin; sa kanila ko na realize na mahal ko pala talaga ang pag kanta. Sa tuwing kumakanta sila, napupunta ako sa ibang dimension, pinaglalaruan ang puso ko. I wanted to be like them, enduring and persevering because of their musicality. I'm so honored that they said yes to share the stage with me on October 15 for 'Becoming Ice.' This will be epic!" Seguerra wrote.

Also joining Seguerra in his concert are Princess Velasco and Juris. All three were part of ASAP's Sessionistas.

First discovered as a contestant on Eat Bulaga!'s "Little Miss Philippines, Seguerra appeared in at least 30 movies and TV shows before pursuing a music career.

As an OPM singer, Seguerra is known for the hits "Pagdating ng Panahon" and "Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa."

The former child star came out as a lesbian in 2007 and then revealed he is a transgender man after previously identifying as female.

Related video: