WATCH: Disney releases official trailer of 'Encanto'

Disney released on Wednesday the official trailer of its latest animated film "Encanto."

The newest offering of Walt Disney Animation Studios tells "the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto."

It follows the story of Mirabel, the only Madrigal who has no magical power. "But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope."

"Encanto" features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel.

"It’s a dream come true, a wish my heart made as soon as it knew what dreams and wishes were. I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, the film features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.