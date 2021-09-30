WATCH: Coldplay, BTS go sci-fi for 'My Universe' MV

Watch more on iWantTFC

(UPDATED) Coldplay and BTS again joined forces to tell a story of togetherness in the music video of their collaborative track "My Universe."

On Thursday, over 1.1 million fans tuned in during the premier of the space epic-themed clip, that was directed by the iconic Dave Meyers.

The music video, which is set in an alternate universe, sees Coldplay and BTS unite, alongside alien group Supernova 7, to defeat the celestial powers that forbade music.

The story of the accompanying music video of "My Universe" is aligned with the message both groups tried to convey in the track they co-wrote with pop hitmaker Max Martin.

In the making of the documentary of the title, Chris Martin shared the song is "about how the power of love transcends all things borders and rules, and genders, race, and sexuality."

"If you look at people right now who are divided by a border or can't be together. That's what the song is about, but how nothing can really stop people loving each other," he said.

BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung, meanwhile, shared the song is “about us creating something together.”

“Chris came in person and recorded with us as well. I really loved the theme not alone but together,” he added.

Earlier this week, Coldplay and BTS dropped a stripped-down acoustic version of the tune, as well as the Supernova 7 mix by Coldplay's Guy Berryman.

"My Universe" is the 10th track of Coldplay's forthcoming album, "Music of the Spheres," due on October 15.