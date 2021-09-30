MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw," the newest single of singer Sheryn Regis.

The more than four-minute video, which was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music on September 29, features actor Vin Abrenica and was directed by Niq Ablao.

The song about the struggle to leave an abusive relationship is also now available on various digital music platforms.

In a statement, Regis said, "The song gives hope and courage to everyone who's been struggling and trying to escape an abusive relationship. There is still a chance to move away, to choose yourself, and to begin again.”

Originally written in English by Regis herself, “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” was reworked with Tagalog lyrics with the help of her manager Michiko Unso.

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, who served as the song’s producer, also contributed additional lyrics to the track.

Last March, Regis released her homecoming single “Tulad ng Dati,” which marked her return to the local limelight after a decade of being away from the Philippines.

This October, Regis she is set to hold an online concert titled “Love United” that will stream worldwide via KTX.



The Kapamilya singer is also set to grace “The Music Room” on October 26, which can be seen exclusively on One Music PH and Star Music’s YouTube channels.

