'PBB: Otso' winner Yamyam Gucong builds house in Bohol

MANILA -- "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso" big winner Yamyam Gucong is building a house for his family in his province of Bohol.

On Tuesday, Gucong took to social media to share photos of the ongoing construction.

"Totoo pala talaga sabi nila ang hirap magpatayo ng bahay sa gitna ng pandemya. Lasap na lasap ko ang pressure at budget," Gucong wrote on Instagram, using the hashtag #parasapamilya.

In an interview with "Magandang Buhay" early this year, Gucong said he had purchased a vehicle and land for his family.

"Isa noon ay nakabili ako ng lupa. Amin na 'yung sinasakahan namin dati. Tapos bumili rin ako ng sasakyan," Gucong shared.

He also started a small business for his family in Bohol.

"May bakeshop. May konting negosyo ako, hindi rin 'yon akin, para sa kanila rin 'yon, family business," Gucong shared.

Gucong is part of the online series "Hoy, Love You" which stars Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo.

