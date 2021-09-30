NBA MEDIA DAY 2021: 3 Fil-Am athletes ready to play and represent

In this upcoming new NBA season, Filipino fans have plenty to look forward to as three Filipino-Americans look to shake up the league.



And before the players enter their training camps, all teams held their annual Media Day in a hybrid fashion.



Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets says he's ready for his NBA regular season debut as he is looking forward to helping the team rebuild its stance after its last place finish in last year's league.

While his summer league debut was limited to three games after a hamstring injury, he says everything is healed.



"The sky’s the limit, I just gotta put the work in, and I think we can compete with any team in the NBA, we’re young, fast, talented," Green said in an assuring tone.



The Rockets will host the Utah Jazz on October 28th, marking the first time two players of Filipino descent will play against each other in an NBA game.



Reigning 6th man of the year Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz spoke about how proud he’s been to represent the Philippines as he enters his 7th season.



"I’ve received so much love trying to continue to represent the country and the people and everything. The process has been great, something that humbles me all the time. I know how big and how much love the Philippines has for basketball, being able to feel that, and trying to make proud and trying to pave the way for young Filipino-Americans and Filipinos...that's just been one of my motives and stuff that's always been in the back of my head," Clarkson said.



After suffering a first round sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks last season, two-time NBA Champion Coach Erik Spoelstra has quietly rebuilt the Miami Heat adding all-star guard Kyle Lowry.

They also picked up former Buck PJ Tucker to team with returning All Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.



Spoelstra shares how their team will try to win at the highest level. "The most important thing is we checked some boxes on things we wanted to accomplish from a personal standpoint and

And acquired some like minded people. again this is a tough business to try to win at the highest level."



This will be the third NBA season played during the Covid-19 pandemic. Spoelstra who coached the Heat through the NBA bubble shares a message to fans, saying it will benefit everybody to show and express empathy throughout this new season. "We’re going to control what we can control and pivot when we need to and be agile when we need to. One of the things we’ve reminded each other through this building is to show empathy for everybody and each other. This is a competitive business and there is a bottom line to that but these are extraordinary times and circumstances."

