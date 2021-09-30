Lovi Poe begins work for Hollywood film 'The Chelsea Cowboy'

Lovi Poe has started working on the upcoming Hollywood movie “The Chelsea Cowboy.”

In her latest Instagram Story, the new Kapamilya actress shared a short clip showing her studying the script.

“Back to verk,” she wrote across her post. “Let’s do this Miss Gillespie.”

“The Chelsea Cowboy” is a biopic based on the life of actor, gangster and lothario John Bindon, and Poe will be playing British blues singer Dana Gillespie.

During her first press conference as an ABS-CBN talent two weeks ago, the multi-faceted artist said she got the role a few months ago.

“One of the producers and the writer of ‘The Chelsea Cowboy’ reached out to my management and asked me to read for the part. It was as simple as that. I read for the part, forgot about it and a few weeks after, it happened,” she said.

Poe said she feels honored to be working on the project alongside Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne.

As to what she will be doing ahead of that, Poe said: “Aside from making sure I am fully aware of who I am playing, I will do my best na mabigyan ng hustisya because she’s an icon. Nagpre-prepare ako ng maayos.”

One of her preparations is to learn Gillespie’s accent with the help of a dialect coach.

“I will be playing [a role] with a different accent so that’s something I look forward to. Just trying to make sure that I get there prepared.”

“The Chelsea Cowboy” will be helmed by director Ben Cookson.

The targeted release date of the film has yet to be announced.