MANILA -- Screen veteran Lotlot de Leon said that if given the chance, she would want her eldest daughter Janine Gutierrez to portray her in the long-running drama anthology “Maalala Mo Kaya” (MMK).

"Hindi na siguro ako maghahanap ng iba pa, 'yung anak ko na si Janine. Kasi siyempre she understands talaga kung ano ako, how I move and how I think. She really knows my story. So who else to better play the young Lotlot?" de Leon said during the digital conference for the five episodes of "MMK" in October.

Gutierrez is de Leon's daughter with former husband Ramon Christopher.

De Leon said she would like to share her life story with her children.

"I think siguro just having my children would already be an 'MMK' moment for me. How they came into my life and how they are such a blessing to me. Siguro 'yon po siguro ang pinakamagandang 'MMK' moment, kung magkakaroon man ako ng tsansa," de Leon said.

Early this year, Gutierrez signed a contract with ABS-CBN.

Just weeks ago, de Leon had a guest role in the pilot of episode of Gutierrez's first Kapamilya series "Marry Me, Marry You" with Paulo Avelino as her leading man.

Meanwhile, de Leon shared her excitement over her "MMK" episode with Jeremiah Lisbo, who will play former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Ralph Malibunas.

In the episode which airs this Saturday, October 2, De Leon will plray Ralph's mother, Grace.

"Makikita dito 'yung struggles nila, 'yung mga pinagdaanan nilang mag-ina, 'yung mga desisyon na kailangan nilang gawin para maitama ang buhay ni Ralph and 'yung mga lesson na puwede nilang i-share kasi talagang sobrang nakaka-inspire ang buhay ni Ralph. So sana abangan po nila," de Leon said.

The longest drama anthology in Asia will continue to share new stories of love, hope, and mystery this October with Miles Ocampo, Michelle Vito, Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla, and Zanjoe Marudo.

On October 23, viewers will get to see the love story between flight attendants and YouTube content creators, Tanch Lobete (Vito) and Sarah Garcia (Ocampo).

"MMK" is available on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, at iWantTFC. It's also available on The Filipino Channel and IPTV.