LOOK: Yassi Pressman visits Andi Eigenmann in Siargao

MANILA – It’s like no time was lost for Yassi Pressman and Andi Eigenmann when they reunited in Siargao.

On Instagram, Pressman shared her photo with Eigenmann and her three kids Ellie, Lilo and Koa as she paid them a visit in their residence in the paradise island.

“I love when you see some of your real friends and years go by but everything just feels like yesterday,” wrote Pressman in the caption.

“Don't we look like we're all sisters lang?? LOL. Wuvyu & your beautiful fam Andi,” she added.

Eigenmann obviously loved bonding with Pressman too, as she replied back: “Love you!!! Thanks for dropping by and for the ice cream! So SO good to see ya!!”

It is no secret that Eigenmann has been living in Siargao along with her kids and fiancé Philmay Alipayo.

Pressman, on the other hand, is currently in the popular tourist destination for a beach vacation.

Aside from visiting her good friend, Pressman has also been spending time swimming, surfing and trying out local restaurants.

Below are some of her other photos while in Siargao.