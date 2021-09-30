How 'The Queen’s Gambit’s' award-winning Fil-Am editor Michelle Tesoro found her passion

At 18, Michelle Tesoro fell in love with films, but it took an anatomy class for her to finally decide to pursue her artistic interest. The Filipino-American editor won an Emmy recently for the TV miniseries 'The Queen’s Gambit.'

She started editing 'The Queen’s Gambit' in August 2019 and finished its seven episodes a year after, while in pandemic lockdown. This year, her hard work paid off.



Tesoro won 'Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie' at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.



The award-winning Fil-Am editor shares how she makes her editing choices.



"If I'm in a particular scene, what is the purpose of this scene in terms of the entire story and her story. Does it need to fit into our theme? It gives you a sense of purpose for the scene, so it colors the choices of the performances, what shots you might use, what non-verbal things that aren't in the script you might want to highlight," she explains.



In college, she took an anatomy class to see if she could follow the footsteps of her mother who was a nurse. Both her parents were originally from the Philippines and immigrated to Chicago where they met.



"My family is full of not only nurses but doctors, accountants, you know, very practical. I took an anatomy class just to see if I had it in me just because it was in my blood. And then it was like, no way. I lasted two days. Two days I went and I think it was like... Name all the bones. We had a quiz at the end of the week to name all the bones in the hand and I couldn't even begin to know the first word. And I remember I called my mom and told her. ‘Yeah, it's not going to work out. I tried!" Tesoro says.



She transferred to New York University Tisch School of the Arts where, eventually, she found her spark. "I tried producing. I’m not good at that. I tried directing. I like that but I didn't like having all the responsibility. Then I tried the camera and I thought it was boring and not creative enough. I landed in editing because I think I was better at it than some of my fellow students, and I just enjoyed it more. It was more creative. So by the time I was out, I was looking for jobs within post production," according to Tesoro.



With self-deprecating humor, Tesoro explains her path to becoming one of the best in her field. "Now that I'm telling it I feel like my story is laced with average-ness. It's like, I didn't get things but there were opportunities to just participate if you’re with people who are willing to teach, and when the opportunity arose and people were moving on. was sort of positioned."



It is her talent and perseverance that made her stand out. She worked with acclaimed producer Michael Mann in the TV show “Luck," and the showrunners behind other prestige dramas like “House of Cards” and “The Newsroom” sought her out.



Her other works can also be seen in highly-praised projects like “Godless” and “When They See Us." Recently, she was also hand-picked by veteran actor Sean Penn to finish editing his most recent film “Flag Day”.



The Fil-Am editor says she’s grateful for the help she received from her professors and mentors when she was starting out.



At present, Tesoro is paying it forward by mentoring newcomers at the American Film Institute and Sundance Labs.