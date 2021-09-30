Fil-Am John Vincent Salcedo named one of Billboard’s '2021 Power Players in Music'

The first Fil-Am music executive at Columbia Records, John Vincent Salcedo, joins the list of Billboard's '2021 Power Players in Music.'



Salcedo is the Vice-President of Digital Marketing at Columbia Records. He is the youngest person to be a VP at Columbia Records and the only Filipino-American at that.



The 28-year-old executive says the recognition means a lot since migrating to the United States as a 10-year-old who could barely speak english.



"I think it says a lot about obviously the work we’ve been able to put in as a team but it came full circle for me getting on there because it means so much to me and my life and because of that it means so much to my family, too, because hip-hop really thoroughly saved my life and changed the way I am as a human,” Salcedo said



Salcedo and his team have been hard at work in promoting hip-hop artists like Lil Nas X and Polo G, along with rising star Lil Tjay.



Salcedo believes that the music charts don't lie. "That's (music charts) the best way to showcase what we’ve been able to do as a team and I’m blessed to be part of that team obviously but the artists have been really able to deliver what they’ve been able to deliver and the fans have been more than accepting and that’s always been a blessing.”



Salcedo says this recognition once again proves why representation is important. He hopes his work provides inspiration to fellow Filipinos who may feel excluded or left out from certain industries.



The 28-year-old music executive advises fellow Filipinos to do the best that they can do. “Don’t limit yourself. We’re in this country to be able to “live the American dream” so why are you putting a ceiling on that? Go do what you can do. Go be great, right? And music just happened to be my calling and I’m blessed to be on a list like that.”