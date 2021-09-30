Ex-'PBB' housemates Ralph, Ella and Gail reunite in 'Pasabuy'

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Ralph Malibunas, Ella Cayabyab and Gail Banawis are reunited in the series "Pasabuy" starring Heaven Peralejo and Gino Roque.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday, Malibunas, Cayabyab and Banawis shared their thoughts and excitement over the quarantine-inspired series.

"From this you could expect a lot of comedy, a lot of kilig moments, as well as music. Kasi 'Pasabuy' is full of music but even though it's a romantic series. There's a lot of funny moments, especially with the supporting cast," Banawis said.

"Para po sa akin, halos lahat talaga sobrang ganda. Simula Episode 1 hanggang sa matapos po sobrang ganda. Parang lahat ng episode sobrang importante at alam ko po na aabangan ito ng viewers natin," Cayabyab added.

For Malibunas, he said it just feels good to work again with Banawis and Cayabyab, his fellow "PBB: Connect" housemates.

"Kasi mayroon po sa Bahay (ni Kuya) na task na hindi po kami napiling tatlo, so parang nakakatuwa lang itong project na ito na kami pa rin po ang magkasama dito sa 'Pasabuy.' And hindi po namin ini-expect ang project na ito na kami ang magkakasama. At least from Bahay na housemates, kami ito nag-a-acting na po kami. Ang laking opportunity po nito sa amin kaya, sobrang saya lang po," Malibunas said.

Written and directed by Xian Lim, “Pasabuy” follows Anna (Peralejo), a young executive at a crossroads, and John (Roque), an aspiring musician, who cross paths at a beach resort and get stranded there when a lockdown is enforced.

Aside from Cayabyab, Malibunas and Banawis, "Pasabuy” also features MJ Cayabyab and Nana Silayro.

The show's theme song, "Pansamantala," was performed by I Belong To The Zoo.

The romantic comedy began airing on WeTV Philippines last September 24.