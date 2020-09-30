‘Ngayon ko lang kaya magsalita’: Lloyd Cadena’s mother opens up about son’s death

The mother of Lloyd Cadena said that she is grateful to those who continue to support their family and send them prayers. Mother Kween Vlogs

MANILA — The mother of the late Lloyd Cadena is speaking out publicly for the first time since the death of the vlogger, who was just 26, earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Cadena’s mother, fondly referred to as “Mother Kween,” uploaded a video in which she thanked her son’s supporters, expressed gratitude towards those who helped them — particularly Ivana Alawi’s family— and criticized those claiming to be her online.

You can check it out below:

She began by saying: “Ngayon lang ako magsalita, kasi ngayon ko lang kaya magsalita.”

She said she was grateful to those who continued to support their family and send them prayers, even after Cadena’s death, and said that she hopes to repay them by continuing to update her vlog —about her and the house Cadena bought for her.

This is what her son would’ve wanted, she added.

She also said she and her family tested negative for COVID-19, addressing those who were worried about them given that Cadena did test positive for the virus prior to his death.

She then called out those claiming to be her online, reiterating that this is her first time speaking out on her son’s death. "This is my first time na magsalita. Hindi pa ako nagsasalita," she clarified.

She added that it’s been difficult to accept Cadena’s death.

"Pero wala na tayong magagawa dahil hiram lang naman si Lloyd. Hiram ko lang naman si Lloyd,” she said.

Cadena unexpectedly died last September 4, with his family writing that he will be missed "for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone.”

Tributes poured in in the days that followed, including online eulogies from some of his closest friends.

Madam Ely, who considers Cadena his best friend, remembered their final conversation and recalled the “unbearable” pain he felt when he received the call informing him of the death of his “mare.”