For Arci Muñoz, lending voice to Pinoy animated film is a dream come true

MANILA -- Actress Arci Muñoz shared that it was a dream come true for her to lend her voice to the upcoming animated film "Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story.”

On Instagram, Muñoz, who is a big fan of Disney, shared the poster, screengrab and a clip from "Hayop Ka!" which is the first animated film from the Philippines to stream on Netflix.

"Dream come true!! Bata palang ako pangarap ko na mag boses sa isang animation," Muñoz wrote in caption.

She also gave a shout-out to Piolo Pascual, one of the film's producers, and Angelica Panganiban, who voices the titular character.

"Salamat papi!!! @piolo_pascual congrats @iamangelicap 😻 #hayopka," Muñoz added

In the comment section of her post, Pascual thanked Muñoz.

The adult-animation film “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story,” is set to premiere on October 29 ion Netflix. It will be available across Asia in Tagalog-English and English as “You Animal.”

Directed by Avid Liongoren and written by Manny Angeles and Paulle Olivenza, Netflix describes the movie as “a refreshing look at societal expectations, personal aspirations and the classic love triangle.”

Aside from Panganiban, the movie also stars Sam Milby and Robin Padilla.

Based on its official synopsis, the film follows Nimfa Dimaano (Panganiban), a pretty cat who works as a perfume sales kitty at a department store and whose boyfriend Roger (Padilla) is the macho mongrel janitor. But things change whenm Nimfa meets Iñigo Villanueva (Milby), a business dog.

It remains to be seen whether Nimfa and Roger’s love for DVDs and cheap street food will keep them together or Iñigo’s high society charms will tear them apart.

The movie will also features the voices of Empoy Marquez, Eugene Domingo, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre and Joyce Bernal.

“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” was animated and produced by Rocketsheep Studio and Spring Films, which is composed of Pascual, Bernal, Liongoren, Angeles, Erickson Raymundo and E Del Mundo.

Currently, Muñoz is also working with Panganiban on the newest ABS-CBN series "Walang Hanggang Paalam," which airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamiya Online Live and iWantTFC.