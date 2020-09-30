Ellen Adarna's remark about cheating trends on Twitter

MANILA -- Sexy actress Ellen Adarna had fans and netizens abuzz with her remark about a cheating partner.

As of writing, the hashtag #Ellen Adarna is still one of the trending topics on microblogging site Twitter.

In a Q&A with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday, Adarna was asked in Cebuano what to do after she caught her partner cheating again.

Adarna replied: "Oh my God! I pity you, but you deserve what you tolerate."

Netizens and fans praised Adarna for her straightforward answer.

Ellen Adarna said, "You deserve what you tolerate, take accountability for your actions!" PERIOD. — 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓮 (@maemaca05) September 30, 2020

Dahil kay Ellen Adarna, narealize kong sarili ko lang ang dapat kong sisihin. — sky; (@koringxng) September 30, 2020

You deserve what you tolerate.

I felt that dai Ellen Adarna. This is so true. Love yourself. Don't let anyone make you feel unloved and insecure. — JMinnie⁷🐰🐥¹³ (@jm_geee) September 30, 2020

Ellen Adarna speaks the truth. "You deserve what you tolerate." — fangirl😘 (@Aldenfan123) September 30, 2020

Adarna, who is taking a break from showbiz, returned to social media last January and continues to entertain followers through her updates.

Just last May, Adarna clarified rumors that her former boyfriend, actor John Lloyd Cruz, ghosted and cheated on her.

"Just to clear everything. Nope. Dili cya. Dili cya ang ni ghost and dili cya ang ni cheat. Kuyaw naman kaayos remix and feelings ning mga tao kung unsaunsa na lang mga pangstorya. Leave him alone kay dili dyd cya," she said at the time.

("Just to clear everything. Nope. Hindi siya. Hindi siya ang nag-ghost at hindi siya ang nag-cheat. Nakakagulat na lang talaga 'tong remix and feelings ng mga tao kung anu-ano na lang pinagsasabi. Leave him alone dahil hindi talaga siya.)"

It remains unclear why Adarna and Cruz, who have a son Elias, parted ways.

Adarna was reported to be in a long-distance relationship with a foreigner.