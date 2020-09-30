Claudine Barretto shares message for her late father

MANILA -- Actress Claudine Barretto on Wednesday shared her message for her father Miguel Alvir Barretto, who celebrated his first birthday in heaven on Tuesday, September 29.

In an Instagram post, Barretto said she don't have the courage to greet her father on his exact birthday.

The actress also said in the caption of her post that she's also grateful to her dad, who passed away last year.

"Yesterday was your birthday, yesterday. I didn't have the courage to greet you yesterday so l do it today instead," she wrote.

"I want to thank you for being my Father. I will forever & always love you #doubleinfinity. Happy birthday in heaven."

On Tuesday, Claudine's older sister Marjorie also shared her birthday greeting for the Barretto patriarch.

In an Instagram post, Marjorie admitted that she still misses her father.

"You know what I miss most about you? I miss how much you loved my children. We miss you, your presence in every single event in our lives. Keep watching over us, Dad, most especially the kids, watch over them from above. We will always need you. I MISS YOU SO MUCH it hurts like crazy!," Marjorie wrote in the caption.

Marjorie's children Dani and Julia also shared their birthday message for their grandfather.

"I can’t believe I won’t be able to hug you so tight today. I miss you so much.. We miss you so much! Have the best birthday in heaven, Pikey!! Eat all the ice cream and chocolate chip pancakes in the world!! We’ll be here celebrating your life like always. I love you forever and ever," Dani wrote in the caption.

"Happy birthday, my guardian angel," Julia wrote.

Last year, the Barretto sisters made headlines after a scuffle between Marjorie and Gretchen erupted at the wake of their father.

Gretchen alleged that Marjorie had a "nervous breakdown" that led to the physical confrontation.