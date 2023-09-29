TWICE member Chaeyoung. Instagram/@chaeyo.0

Only 8 members of the South Korean girl group TWICE will meet their Filipino ONCEs this weekend.

This comes as K-pop company JYP Entertainment announces that member Chaeyoung will miss the Philippine leg of the "Ready To Be" tour due to health issues.

"We kindly request your understanding as this decision was made after much consideration to protect the health of the artist," JYP said in a statement, published in full by K-entertainment news site Soompi.

채영 불라칸 공연 불참 안내

TWICE is scheduled to hold a 2-night concert at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on September 30 and October 1.

This marks the group's return to the country since the "Twicelights" concert in June 2019.

TWICE, which debuted in 2015, has established a huge following in the Philippines, with Spotify reporting the that country is home to the band's "third biggest market."

