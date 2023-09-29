'So exhilarating!' Bela Padilla is back in school

MANILA - Actress-director- screenwriter Bela Padilla has decided to return to school.

On Instagram, Padilla shared a video showing her first day at an acting school in United Kingdom, where she is now based.

"Back to school 🙈📚 Yesterday was our first day and it was sooo exhilarating, I learned so much already on day 1! If you could study acting/filmmaking what would you like to learn?" Padilla captioned her post.

Padilla has starred in various movies and television series where she received nominations and won acting awards. Her latest movie project was "Wish You Were The One" with JC Santos.

She earlier said she will take a break from love stories and asked the blessing of Viva Films’ producer Vic del Rosario if she can shift to other genres.

Born Krista Elyse Hidalgo Sullivan, Padilla recently visited Europe after the death of her father, Cornelio Sullivan.

