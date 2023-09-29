Sarah G, Bamboo's concert in Pampanga postponed

MANILA -- The Pampanga leg of the "Sarah G x Bamboo" concert tour of Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo has been postponed, the "Tala" singer announced in a social media post on Thursday.

Hi guys.. I’m so sorry we have to reschedule our Pampanga show due to medical reasons. 😞



Thank you for your support and understanding.. my dear Popsters. — Sarah Geronimo (@JustSarahG) September 28, 2023

"Hi guys... I’m so sorry we have to reschedule our Pampanga show due to medical reasons. Thank you for your support and understanding.. my dear Popsters," Geronimo tweeted.

In a statement, G Productions and VIVA Live, Inc. said that the Pampanga show of Geronimo and Bamboo originally scheduled for October 1 at the SMX Convention Center Clark will be moved to October 29.

"Unfortunately, our Popstar Royalty needs to rest due to an unexpected medical condition. Her health is now our top priority. We ask for everyone's understanding and support for the fast recovery of Sarah Geronimo. Thank you and Sarah is excited to perform for all of her Kapampangan fans soon," part of the statement read.

The statement added that purchased tickets will still be honored for the new schedule.

Geronimo and Mañalac kicked off their concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last July 7.



According to Geronimo, the live collaboration had been a dream of hers for over a decade.

