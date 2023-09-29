Ryan Bang to appear in GMA's 'Bubble Gang'

MANILA -- Kapamilya host-comedian Ryan Bang is set to appear in GMA-7's long-running gag show "Bubble Gang."

Bang talked about his experience taping for the Kapuso comedy show in Thursday's episode of "It's Showtime."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Sobrang maganda siyempre (ang experience). Ginalingan ko siyempre, hindi tayo mapapahiya diyan," Bang said.

"Alam mo nagulat sina kuya Bitoy (Michael V), alam mo bakit? Ang daming takes, lagi akong mali. Laging ulit. Nagkamot ng ulo ang mga director. Akala nila magaling ako. (Umabot ng) take 11, take 12. Kinakabahan talaga ako."

Bang opened up about his upcoming guesting just as "Showtime" received a visit from GMA and ABS-CBN executives.

Showing support for ABS-CBN's noontime program, ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes and GMA Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group Annette Gozon-Valdes watched show on Thursday.

The two were also joined by other GMA-7 executives and ABS-CBN's Lui Andrada.

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

Since the debut of "It's Showtime" on GTV Channel, Kapuso stars have been guesting on the show.

Just last month, Michael V of "Bubble Gang" and fellow Kapuso star Manilyn Reynes were reunited with Ogie Alcasid on "It's Showtime" as the latter celebrated his 56th birthday.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC