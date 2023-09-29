MANILA – He has done a handful of action projects in his lengthy showbiz career. But for Richard Gutierrez, “The Iron Heart” is by far his best performance.

Gutierrez is two weeks away from bidding goodbye to the ABS-CBN primetime series and he could not help but be proud of what they have done in the show, especially the level of action scenes they have produced.

“I can consider this as my best action project. Through the years, 'yung mga past action series ko built me up to where I am now and to know what I know,” Gutierrez said during the finale media conference of “The Iron Heart” last Thursday.

“Lahat 'yun siyempre 'di ko makakalimutan, lahat ng action projects ko. It prepared me to be where I am now. Nag-culminate lahat ng experiences ko so far dito sa ‘Iron Heart’ in terms of creating an action and telling a story through action.”

Gutierrez also shared the credits to the collaborative team in the series, including the writers and directors who accommodated many of his visions during the almost one-year run of the program.

It also warmed his heart to hear fans comparing him and the show to the iconic James Bond. However, he made it clear that “The Iron Heart” has its own Filipino identity.

“Siyempre nakakatuwa nako-compare tayo sa international pero ang objective namin talaga dito is to tell our own story and create a different flavor of action for Filipinos all over the world, to show we can be proud of. Na kaya rin ng Pinoy gumawa ng ganitong klase. We were pressed for time. Ang daming challenges but yet binigay namin 'yung best namin,” he said.

Asked about a possible extension or sequel, Gutierrez admitted they have to take a much-needed rest.

“Even 'yung mga characters, marami pang pwedeng puntahan. We’ll see if it’s feasible to do. But definitely, we will take a break,” he said.

The actor also wants to end the series while the audience is still supporting the story of Apollo.

“Exhausting physically, mentally, we don’t want the show to suffer. Ayaw namin hintayin na 'yung mga audience natin gusto na matapos 'yung show. Gusto namin tatapusin namin 'yung show while everybody is happy pa sa show. Nag-decide kami to end strong.”

“The Iron Heart” has been breaking their viewership record multiple times in September, including midweek of the month when it reached 451,538 peak concurrent viewers.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.