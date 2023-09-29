Last Rakrakan Festival re-scheduled to November

Handout

MANILA – After the postponement in June, the grand finale of the Rakrakan Festival is finally happening in November.

Billed as “The Last Rakrakan Festival”, the much-anticipated concert is now scheduled on November 25-26 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

The grand finale will be a culmination of the Rakrakan Festivals through the years that have become known for unforgettable music moments.

The festival, initially scheduled for June 10-11, 2023, at Clark Global City, Pampanga, had to be postponed due to inclement weather conditions at that time.

For a long time, the Rakrakan Festival has been a melting pot of cultures, musical tastes, and life stories.



The last staging promises an extravaganza with over 150 artists gracing the event, offering a diverse musical feast.

Festival goers who will attend only one day will need to pay P799 for general admission and P1,199 for the VIP pass.

For two-day passes, gen ad tickets cost P1,199 each, while VIP pass is worth P1,999. SVIP will be getting an official event shirt for P2,999.

The Rakrakan Festival was first held in 2013 and since its debut, the festival has grown into a much-awaited musical gathering.