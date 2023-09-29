‘Iti Mapukpukaw’ is PH official entry to 96th Academy Awards

MANILA – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) named the animated movie “Iti Mapukpukaw” as the country’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards.

The FDCP revealed Friday that the big winner in the 2023 Cinemalaya that features award-winning actress Dolly de Leon and actor Carlo Aquino will be the Philippines’ entry for the Best Foreign Film.

Directed by Carl Joseph Papa, the film is Filipino-Ilocano rotoscope animated film that follows Eric’s (Aquino) life as it twists and turns after the arrival of the familiar alien, and the death of his uncle; both of which trigger Eric to remember his past and untangle his memories.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Last August, "Iti Mapukpukaw" bagged the top award along with the Best Supporting Actress trophy for De Leon's performance and the NETPAC Award.

“It comes from my trauma and personal interviews. Nagsimula ako sa place of anger, then I brought it to a place of love. Gano'n when you are facing this kind of trauma. Kailangan natin ng safe space,” Papa explained, noting how the film is personal.

Meanwhile, FDCP also recognized the new breed of comedians in the Philippines such as Vice Ganda, Michael V., Eugene Domingo, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon.

A representative from Star Cinema accepted the award and read Vice’s message to her fellow awardees and FDCP where she dedicated it to the LGBT community.

TVJ's sons, on the other hand, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, Oyo Boy Sotto and Jako de Leon accepted their fathers' awards.