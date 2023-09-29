MANILA – After almost a year of airing, the action-packed drama series “The Iron Heart” is nearing its end.

The Richard Gutierrez-led primetime program is entering its final two weeks on television and other streaming platforms – but the cast and directors assured that it will level up the intense action scenes.

During the finale media conference on Thursday, Gutierrez echoed his co-actor Jake Cuenca about their last mission in the series.

“Brace yourselves. Sabi nga ni Jake, we have this one mission left. We are going to make it worthwhile for our audience, definitely. We’re gonna give our best,” the lead actor warned.

“The usual ‘Iron Heart’ but expect fireworks. We’re gonna give our best on this one. I think it’s gonna surprise a lot of people.”

For director Lester Pimentel Ong, it was indeed a struggle to top every episode they did in the entire run of the show – most of which captured the attention of viewers, who were all amazed by the action scenes.

But fortunately for him, his team persevered to better their previous performances which made “The Iron Heart” at par with other international action series.

“We promised ourselves na tatalunin namin 'yung mga ginawa namin nung nakaraan. Pahirap nang pahirap. Umabot kami sa isang point na paano namin hihigitan yung ginawa natin nung nakaraang linggo,” Ong said.

“I am confident to say na yung darating na dalawang linggo mas maganda pa sa mga nagawa namin nung nakaraan. Doon kami proud.”

“The Iron Heart” broke their viewership record multiple times in September, like when it reached 451,538 peak concurrent viewers.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.