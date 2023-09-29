Alfred Vargas hopes 'Pieta' will make it to MMFF

Alfred Vargas



MANILA -- Director Adolf Alix’s 'Pieta,' the most recent venture of actor-producer Alfred Vargas into film production with his Alternative Vision Cinema, has a “fighting chance” in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Vargas is also in the cast of the film, which boasts a line-up of award-winning actors led by National Artist Nora Aunor, Jaclyn Jose and Gina Alajar.

The actor-producer keeps the faith that “Pieta” will join the last four films in this year’s line-up of the MMFF. He is hoping that the film will become an official entry.

“Kinakabahan ako dahil para kang dadaan sa butas ng karayom,” Vargas told ABS-CBN News. “Maraming entries din na magaganda.

“I’m so proud of ‘Pieta.’ They said the film needs to create a stir once the MMFF is fast approaching. But when the superstar is around, you don’t need to create noise, maingay na itself.”

Vargas is happy that Aunor is back to making films again. “Natutuwa ako na isa ako sa nakapagpabalik sa ating superstar para gumawa ulit ng pelikula,” Vargas said. “After ‘Pieta,’ kaliwa’t-kanan na ulit ang offers niya.”

If “Pieta” will make it to this year’s lineup of official MMFF entries, it will be a star-studded film festival.

Already there's Sharon Cuneta in Nuel Naval’s “A Mother and a Son’s Story” and Marian Rivera in Mae Cruz-Alviar’s “Rewind.”

“That will be one fantastic film festival,” remarked Vargas. “I remember back in the ‘90s, the Superstar, the Megastar, Star for All Seasons, Diamond Star all had their blockbuster entries.”

Vargas started co-producing in 2011 with the Cinemalaya film “Busong (Palawan Fate),” which was megged by Aureus Solito and screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

After that, Vargas produced and starred in Richard Somes’ “Supremo,” a biographical and historical film about the life of Andres Bonifacio in 2012. “That’s the film I fully produced under my own outfit, Alternative Vision Cinema,” Vargas said.

“One film can really save you when you’re producing. Up to this day, I still earn from ‘Supremo.’ It was ‘Supremo’ that made me produce more.”

In the 2020 MMFF, Vargas ventured anew into film production when he starred with Iza Calzado and Shaina Magdayao in Mac Alejandre’s “Tagpuan,” written by National Artist Ricky Lee. However, since that film was merely streamed to viewers, Vargas admittedly made a huge gamble.

“Up to now, I’m still in the process of figuring out how to break even when I produce,” Vargas said. “As a producer, that’s very important to get your money back so you can do some more.

“It’s important to be sustainable. If not in the next film, ‘Pieta,’ in the other forthcoming films, I will be able to crack the code already on how to produce sustainably.”

Vargas finished his Masters in Public Administration at the University of the Philippines (UP). At present, he is taking up his Doctorate in Urban and Regional Planning also at UP, attending classes twice a week.

Vargas was recently introduced as an ambassador of Urban Smiles Dental Clinic and an advocate of Filipino smile.

“When you talk about Filipino spirit, it’s about bayanihan, it’s about being nice, respect to parents and this Filipino charm,” Vargas stated. “All of those can be embodied by the Filipino smile. If you smile, it makes your day and other people’s day."

Vargas is very supportive of projects for the showbiz industry, particularly the Eddie Garcia bill.

“Even when I was still a congressman, I was one of the proponents of that bill,” he said. “Provisions will give all artists a sense of security, whether you are only a talent or a highly-paid actor. It gives you a sense of security.

“I became a talent before. Kapag walang projects, wala ka na ring hanapbuhay. I think that’s what the bill will achieve once it’s passed.”

Vargas is enjoying fatherhood more, now that his wife, Yasmine, needs to take bed rest due to her high-risk pregnancy. She is slated to give birth either last week of December or early January.

“She underwent surgery recently and her cervix was closed,” Vargas said of his wife, whom he fondly calls Amore. “We stayed in the hospital for five days. She was recently cleared by her doctors. Sa lahat ng ultrasound, our baby is perfectly healthy.

“Yas is a very good patient and a very good mother. She will do anything for her child. She religiously drinks her medicines. When she was advised to take a bed rest, she followed her doctor, one of the most competent gynecologists around.”

The youngest and only boy, Cristiano, is turning five this December. “Natutuwa ako to see Cristiano enjoying school with his new-found friends,” the dad said.

Vargas enjoys helping his wife take care of the kids. I make it a point to bring them to school.

“Bumabawi lang kami from the pandemic. Kailangan ilabas sila ng ilabas these days. I’m enjoying doing that. I’m enjoying fatherhood more.”