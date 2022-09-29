MANILA -- Ryssi Avila hopes to release her own compositions after her successful "Idol Philippines" journey.

"Yun po ang gusto ko sana na after ng 'Idol' ay makapag-release na po ako ng single ng mga sarili ko pong kanta with the help of Sir Jonathan Manalo and Sir Rox Santos po. 'Yun po ang dapat niyo pong abangan," Avila said on TeleRadyo's Sakto on Thursday

Avila said she has already finished recording her original song "Matsala."

Meanwhile, Avila said she is just grateful for all the blessings she has been receiving after finishing in the Top 3 of "Idol Philippines" season 2.



"Sobrang saya ko po na naging second place po ako kasi kahit hindi po ako nag-title sobrang panalo ko na po. Sobrang bait ng Idol PH family and siympre nilalagay kami sa iba't ibang shows, gini-guest po kami na feeling namin parang tunay na idol kami. Kasi parang artista na po kami, nasa TV na po ako. Sobrang happy and thankful po," she said.

A former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant, Avila said joining the competition was her way of redeeming herself.

During her "Idol" audition, Avila admitted that her life had been difficult after rumors spread that she was the third party in the breakup of rapper Skusta Clee and social media star Zeinab Harake.

"Nagkaroon po ako ng controvery po last two years ago, may issue po ako, parang nabiktima ako ng fake news noon, kasi po puro dummy account. Hindi ako nakapag-explain. Na-depress po ako, sobrang naapektuhan po talaga ako na nahihiya na ako na lumabas or mag-post online. Nung dumating 'yung 'Idol,' parang sinabihan ako ni Lord na parang ito na 'yung time ko na sumagot po doon, pero hindi sa isyu, kung hindi sa talent na ibinigay Niya. Na i-redeem po ang sarili ko at 'yung hindi lang po yun ang nagde-define sa akin 'yung isyu na 'yon," Avila said.

