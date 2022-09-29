Mandy Moore stuns in 'last minute' maternity shoot

Mandy Moore looked absolutely gorgeous in her maternity shoot done just a few weeks before she’s due to give birth to her second child.

The “This Is Us” actress shared snaps from the pictorial on her Instagram page Wednesday as she elegantly flaunted her baby bump.

She also thanked everyone who made the last-minute shoot possible.

Describing how it was pulled off, Moore said: “Brought some clothes from my closet, changed in the back of my car and we dodged a bunch of guys practicing frisbee at a park by my house to grab these shots… oh all in 90 degree heat lol).”

While admitting that it’s been a challenge to find time to mark this season of her life, Moore said her soon-to-be-born son is more than worth it.

It was in June when Moore announced that she her husband, fellow musician Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their second child.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, Gus, in February last year.