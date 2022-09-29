LOOK: Regine, Ogie host dinner with Kapamilya stars

MANILA – Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid hosted an intimate dinner at home for their fellow Kapamilyas amid everyone’s busy work week.

Pops Fernandez shared on Instagram a photo of their simple get-together while thanking Velasquez and Alcasid for opening their doors to them.

“Maraming salamat @reginevalcasid and @ogiealcasid for last night’s get together…. Masakit pa ang tyan ko kakatawa… ang saya din mag recall ng mga memories of before,” Fernandez captioned her post.

“So nice to be with you guys again…. sobrang miss ko kayong lahat… until our next… thank you again love you all,” she added.

To which, Alcasid replied: “Our pleasure having you with us. Ang sarap tumawa!!”

Aside from Velasquez, Alcasid and Fernandez, those who attended the dinner were Zsa Zsa Padilla and Conrad Onglao, Jolina Magdangal, Erik Santos, Robi Domingo and Vice Ganda.

Based on Padilla’s comment, they also celebrated the birthdays of Domingo and Santos during the simple gathering.

Related video: