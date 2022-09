Judy Ann Santos happy for new mom Angelica Panganiban

MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos expressed her happiness for her close friend Angelica Panganiban who is now enjoying her time being a first-time mother.

Santos and her daughter Luna recently visited Panganiban and her newborn baby girl, Amila Sabine, nicknamed Bean.

"Ang sarap mong panoorin ..pagmasdan at pakinggan.. dahil alam kong ito talaga ang matagal mong hinintay at ipinagdasal.. deserve na deserve mo dahil handang handa ka na.. binuo ka at pinagtibay ng Panginoon dahil may tamang tao talaga na ibibigay sayo.. yung aalagaan ka at mamahalin ka ng buong buo.. napakasaya ko para sayo sweetheart," Santos wrote in her Instagram post.

Santos also volunteered to take care of Bean if Panganiban and partner Gregg Homan would want to go out on a date.

"Bukas na bukas ang bahay namin para kay Bean.. ay kasama pala kayo. andito lagi ang pamilya agoncillo para sa pamilya homan. Mahal na mahal namin kayo," Santos shared.



Santos and Panganiban became close friends after starring in the 2018 movie “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes.”

On Instagram on Wednesday, Panganiban shared a glimpse of her daughter, over a week after she and Homan welcomed their first child together.

Panganiban gave birth to Amila last September 20.

