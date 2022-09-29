James Reid posts photo with Kelsey Merritt as his new song drops

MANILA – James Reid has seemingly debunked speculations of a brewing romance between him and model Kelsey Merritt.

In an Instagram post he made on Thursday, Reid shared a picture of him and Merritt where he appears to be sending the Filipino-American model off as she prepares to drive away.

Apparently, this is the cover photo used in various music streaming platforms for his new single “u & i.”

The same post also contained a short clip of them inside the car, with Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh joining the fun.

“‘lovescene: u & I’ Out now on all streaming platforms,” Reid captioned his post. “Catch me later on TikTok live from @carelessph 8pm for the official launch. I have another surprise for you.”

Back in May, Reid explained that being unattached romantically has been a conscious decision, in light of his career movements, including establishing a presence in the US.

“I’m not really interested right now,” Reid told Chris Trondsen of Pacific Rim Video Press. “I’ve been trying to stay single for as long as possible just because there’s a lot that I’m trying to do right now.”

“I got out of a four-year relationship so, you know, I’m just trying to do me, be happy being me for a while,” he added.

Reid’s last known relationship was with actress-singer Nadine Lustre. They announced their breakup in January 2020.

