Gold-painted Gwyneth Paltrow poses nude for 50th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow was covered in gold paint as she posed completely naked to mark her 50th birthday.

The Goop founder, who turned a year older on September 27, shared a snap from the pictorial on her Instagram account.

“All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked,” Paltrow said of the idea of posing nude.

“I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing,” the actress added.

In an earlier essay which she wrote and published on the Goop website, Paltrow contemplated about the idea of turning 50, saying she actually feels that “no sense of time passed.”

“I am as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise — promise of the fall, of something ebbing — as I was 30 years ago,” she said.

“I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter.”

Paltrow is married to television director Brad Falchuck. She has two children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband Chris Martin.