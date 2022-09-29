Photo from Pokwang's Instagram account

MANILA – Months after announcing her separation from Lee O’Brian, comedienne Pokwang surprised netizens when she celebrated her former husband’s birthday.

Pokwang took to Instagram to show a simple birthday celebration of O’Brian in their house, together with their children Malia and Mae.

In the short clip, Pokwang and Mae could be seen singing the “Happy Birthday” song to O’Brian and Malia, who was looking forward to blowing the candles of her father.

“Happy birthday Dada @leeobrian. Pero ikaw @malia_obrian ang bida hahaahahaha ayan nanaman sya,” she said in the caption.

It earned mixed reactions from the fans as some were impressed with the new setup of Pokwang and O’Brian while others hoped to see them get back together.

Last July, Pokwang put an end to speculation about her relationship with O’Brian, admitting that they have called it quits.

In an exclusive interview with PUSH, Pokwang revealed that they have separated since November 2021 but added that they parted ways on good terms.

Pokwang also said in the same interview that she has no qualms about O’Brian visiting their home to see their daughter Malia.

Weeks after the announcement, Pokwang shared some snaps of her two children in the US, spending time with her ex-partner.

She shared a glimpse of Malia and Mae’s US trip with O’Brian’s family in the United States, indicating their co-parenting setup.

Rumors about their fallout first circulated after netizens noticed that Pokwang changed the brand name of their food business to “Mamang Pokwang” from “Pok-Lee.”



RELATED VIDEO