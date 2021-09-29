MANILA – Miles Ocampo and Michelle Vito are playing a couple in an upcoming episode of “Maalala Mo Kaya.”

Slated to air on October 23, the episode will feature the love story of flight attendants and YouTube content creators Tanch Lobete and Sarah Garcia that will show how two women can find love, comfort and security in each other.

In a digital press conference on Tuesday, Ocampo shared how she prepared to give life to the Sarah’s character, considering this is her first time to do a project like this.

“Nung in-offer po sa akin 'yung role, sobrang excited ako kasi nga first time ko pong gumawa ng ganitong klaseng role. Actually since meron nga po silang vlogs, pinanood ko po 'yung mga vlogs para makita kung paano sila sa isa’t isa. And of course with the help of our director and si Michelle, teamwork po 'yung ginawa namin,” she said.

When asked how they ensured that viewers will feel the love between the two characters, Ocampo said: “Sa akin 'yung role, hindi ako nag-question. Ang tinanong ko kung sino ang makaka-partner ko. Kasi kahit maganda 'yung story, kapag hindi ka komportable sa kasama mo or alam mo na mahihirapan ka, mahirap gawin 'yung story.”

“Nung sinabi sa akin na si Michelle, na-excite na ako and siyempre hindi po maiiwasan na matatawa kami ni Michelle sa eksenang ginawa namin. First time namin to do 'yung role na ganito po. With the help of direk, sinasabi naman niya sa amin na 'yung sincerity dapat makita. Kasi eventually lalabas 'yung pagmamahalan and kilig, lalabas sa story,” Ocampo added.

It was the same for Vito, who admitted she inquired first on who she would be paired with.

“Kasi ang laking bagay na kakilala mo and kaibigan 'yung partner mo lalo na sa mga ganitong eksena. May mga scenes kami na mga titigan na malapit. Ang laking bagay na kaibigan mo 'yung partner mo sa 'MMK' kasi wala na 'yung awkwardness. With Miles, komportable na ako. And of course si direk, lagi kaming gina-guide,” she said.

On what they learned from Sarah and Tanch’s love story, Ocampo said it is that love is unconditional.

“Nagkaroon po kami ng chance ma-meet sila. Kahit anong itanong namin, at the end of the day, ang sagot nila, ‘Kasi love namin ang isa’t isa.’ So parang this story, grabe pinakita 'yung unconditional love ng isang tao and kung ano 'yung kaya mong gawin para dun sa partner mo,” she explained.

Vito, on the other hand, said it’s waiting for the right person to arrive.

“Marami tayong mga experiences sa love, minsan hindi talaga nagwo-work out pero dadating 'yung time na maayos din lahat and dadating yung tamang tao para sa atin na magbibigay ng love na deserve natin,” she said.

“Maalaala Mo Kaya” airs on on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and iWantTFC. For viewers outside of the Philippines, it airs on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.