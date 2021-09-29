MANILA – A few days after they tied the knot, Kris Bernal penned a sweet message for her husband Perry Choi, calling him an answered prayer.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Bernal said she spent so many years thinking there was something wrong with her because she had not found “the one.”

Bernal confessed this made her think that she was “somehow lacking, somehow inefficient, incapable of finding love.”

“And then, there you were. An answer to a prayer I had spoken silently so long ago. God answered my prayers with you. And, He even brought me someone far greater than I could ever imagine, someone who challenges me, grows alongside me, and chooses me, every single day,” she said.

By finding Choi, Bernal now knows that everything indeed falls according to God’s plan.

“And when I let go and let Him, I really do find peace and comfort,” she said.

Directly addressing her husband, she wrote: “Thank you for giving me my dream wedding -- even if the only dream I had was to marry you.”

After a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bernal finally married Choi in a church wedding Saturday.

The couple live-streamed the event on Bernal’s YouTube channel, showing the church filled with sunflowers.

The actress was supposed to marry Choi last June 5 but was cancelled due to spike of coronavirus cases in the country.

It was in February last year when they announced their engagement via a social media post.

They first revealed their relationship in 2017, and just last January Bernal thanked her partner for loving her "endlessly, honestly, constantly, completely, with all [his] heart, mind, and being."