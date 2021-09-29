“Carats” would surely love the bad boy image of SEVENTEEN.

On Tuesday, the hit Korean-pop group released the concept trailer for its ninth mini album “Attacca,” entitled “Rush of Love”.

The latest concept trailer showed the group's mature side for their October comeback, dropping their "boyhood" behind. The YouTube upload of the video has at least 936,000 views as of writing.

"Attacca" will be launched on October 22 at 1 p.m. (Korean standard time), alongside the official music video of the title track.

SEVENTEEN is also set to release promotional photo ops, the album’s tracklist, a highlight medley, and official teasers in the coming weeks.

Their last mini album, "Your Choice", was released last June 18, with "Ready to Love" as the title track.

SEVENTEEN has 13 members that debuted under Pledis Entertainment, a South Korean entertainment company.

On July 19, Pledis confirmed that all members of the group have renewed their contracts with the company way before they expired.

[NOTICE] 그룹 세븐틴 13인 전원, 재계약 체결 안내https://t.co/pHyURM6SFE — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) July 19, 2021

The group is known for the pop songs "Don't Wanna Cry," "HOME;RUN," "Pretty U," and "CLAP," among others.