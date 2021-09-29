BTS sets new sales records in US

BTS



BTS continues to post record-breaking sales figures in the streaming-dominated economy of the largest music market.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has just awarded “Butter” a double-platinum certificate, after moving at least two million units (pure sales and streaming equivalents) in the United States, just four months after its release.

The dance-pop is now tied with "Dynamite" as the group’s most-certified single in the country.

The summer anthem is only the fourth track by a South Korean act to be certified by the RIAA as double platinum. It follows the septet’s own “Dynamite,” Psy’s five-time platinum “Gangnam Style,” and Pinkfong’s diamond-certified “Baby Shark.”

“Butter,” which reigned at No. 1 on Billboard’s all-encompassing Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks, is fast becoming the Bangtan boys' most successful single in the U.S.

Since its release last May 21, the catchy tune has been churning out indomitable sales numbers. The smash hit, for example, is the only song this year that has sold over 100,000 copies for 7 consecutive frames dating from its debut.

The streak was only broken after their third English title “Permission to Dance” out-seated the track.

"Butter," however, returned to the top the following week and has since continued to rule Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

As of this writing, “Butter” has tallied its 17th frame on top of the purchase-only ranking, marking the longest run of the year so far and tying with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," featuring Justin Bieber, as the second-longest-running No. 1 hit since the list’s inception.

The piece is only a week away from joining “Dynamite,” which spent 18 frames in top, as the longest-charting best-seller on the chart.

To date, BTS is the only act in Billboard history that has succeeded in landing more than one song atop for at least 15 weeks.

It is unlikely, however, for “Butter” to clinch the record in the following frame as Coldplay and BTS' collaborative piece "My Universe,” is expected to dethrone the title.

Released on Sept. 24, the love anthem, which has now sold over 100,000 units in the US, is currently leading the tracking period's sales race.

Scoring another frame at No.1 in the Digital Song Sales chart will tie BTS with Taylor Swift as the artist with most weeks spent at No. 1.

The supergroup presently logged its 43rd frame on top, while the American singer-songwriter reigns with 44.

Overall, the Bangtan boys have charted 57 songs on the authoritative list. Of the number, 8 peaked at No. 1.

Apart from “Butter” and “Dynamite,” their other best-sellers were their third English title “Permission to Dance,” Korean singles “ON,” “Life Goes On,” “Fake Love,”’ “IDOL,” and their Japanese piece “Film Out.”