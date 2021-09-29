BGYO, BINI to drop albums a week apart in October

MANILA — The fast-rising P-pop groups BGYO and BINI are set to drop their respective debut albums a week apart in October.

BGYO "The Light" Album drops this October 7

BINI "Born To Win" Album drops this October 14



On Tuesday, the sibling acts announced their schedule for the remainder of the year, including the release dates of their albums, joint concert, and first international performance.

BGYO will release its album, “The Light,” on October 7, while BINI will drop its “Born To Win” album a week later on October 14.

They will perform both current hits and new tracks from their album at “One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert” on November 6 and 7, via KTX.ph.

On December 3, both breakout groups will take the stage at 1MX Dubai, a music festival featuring Filipino acts.

More detailed, separate schedules were also posted by BGYO and BINI, to keep their loyal fans updated on track lists, pictorials, and other social media activities.

BGYO and BINI were launched in January and June, respectively, after more than two years of training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy.

