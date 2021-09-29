Actress Andi Eigenmann felt “whole again” as she welcomed the return of her daughter Ellie in Siargao.

Eigenmann took to Instagram to share how happy she is to see her daughter with her siblings Lilo and Koa.

“Mama feels whole again. Ate Ellie is back and back to swimming, surfing, and beaching together again,” she said in the caption.

Ellie returned to Siargao for her homeschooling as a Grade 4 student.

“This year, we are also delving into another realm of parenting -- homeschooling! Looking forward to it, but glad I get to start this journey with only one 4th grader for now though,” Eigenmann added.

Ellie’s father, Jake Ejercito, felt the opposite when he bade her daughter goodbye in Manila.

Ejercito took to social media to express how difficult it is to see Ellie away from him as he sent her to Siargao anew to spend time with Eigenmann.

Ejercito accompanied Ellie to the airport where he gave her a tight hug. “Never not tough,” he wrote on Instagram.

The “Marry Me, Marry You” star is in a co-parenting setup with Eigenmann.

Aside from Ellie, Eigenmann has two other kids with her fiancé Philmar Alipayo -- Lilo and Koa.